My Hero Academia Will Wrap With a Long Epilogue, Creator Confirms

It is hard to believe, but at last, My Hero Academia has capped its climax. The manga brought its Final War saga to a close this month, and this week, the creator of My Hero Academia made sure to speak on its future. With the climax over, many assumed My Hero Academia would wrap rather quickly. But as it turns out, Horikoshi is going to wrap the hit series after a lengthy epilogue.

The confession comes from Horikoshi himself as the artist posted an author's note with chapter 424. This My Hero Academia chapter completely wraps Deku's fight against All For One while setting the stage for the manga's epilogue. So of course, Horikoshi wanted to assure fans there is a good bit of the manga left to go before it ends.

"Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short, but this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is over. I'll keep going for a little while longer. We're going back to the title," Horikoshi shared.

As you can see, the artist behind My Hero Academia is not ready to part ways with his hit series just yet. Deku has finished his battle with All For One and Shigaraki, but the world is nowhere near recovered. In the manga's most recent update, My Hero Academia put the world back on track as heroes and civilians are working together to rebuild. However, not all is as it was. Deku's quirk is now fading as only the embers of One For All lives within in. Now, the hero is ready to return to school for his second year. And in the coming weeks, Horikoshi will unpack Deku's new normal with an extended epilogue.

If you want to brush up on your My Hero Academia lore, don't sweat it. The manga is easy to find on the Shonen Jump app, and the My Hero Academia anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll.

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

