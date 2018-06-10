‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 66 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has reached the climax of the Future Trunks arc as the final battle with Fused Zamasu begins. The last episode left Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks is a bad predicament as the fusion resulted in a being with incredible power.

But what happened in the latest episode in the series? Here’s everything you need to know about Episode 66 of Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku’s Kamehameha Wave and Zamasu’s Holy Wrath attacks continue to clash as they both pour way more energy into it. The remnants of humanity have taking shelter instead of Bulma’s shed, and Maki is seen holding Trunks’ sword. Goku pushes his full power into the Kamehameha and it tears through Zamasu’s Holy Wrath, hitting Zamasu directly. This move has left his arm broken, but Zamasu is damaged as well. Zamasu’s face becomes purple and distorted as half of him begins to melt. He tries to grab a hold of Goku, but Goku uses this distraction to use SSB Kaioken and break out of Zamasu’s clutches. Goku and Vegeta are both completely drained of stamina and energy, and Zamasu is furious with more ki than ever. But he’s also starting to lose his sanity as he calls for lightning to strike him. Supreme Kai wonders why Zamasu isn’t healing, and Gowasu mentions that only half of his body is immortal while the other half was Goku’s original body. It’s starting to have an effect on the balance of the fusion, which may give them the chance they need to win. Zamasu then emerges with more powerful ki, and a giant, rotting arm. Goku proposes he and Vegeta fuse with the Potara one more time. Vegeta naturally hates the idea, but Goku admits that they can’t beat Zamasu unless the two of them fuse. Goku asks Gowasu about how he and Vegeta were able to split last time after being told they would be fused forever, but Gowasu explains that fusion only lasts and hour for non-Supreme Kai. Goku and Vegeta fuse into Vegito, and immediately transform into Super Saiyan Blue. Vegito has enough power to block Zamasu’s Holy Wrath easily. Zamasu begins speaking about mortals again, but Vegito interrupts him with a punch. The “two” exchange blows a few times before Zamasu attempts to stab him with a ki blade, but Vegito stabs Zamasu first with his own. Vegito then asks why Zamasu can feel pain if he’s immortal, and reminds him (cheekily) that he’ll always have the mortal body of Goku inside of him. Zamasu retorts that Goku is a failure as a mortal, and by taking him into his body he’s accepting mortal sin, a God’s duty. He begins crying (which Vegito makes fun of) and grows to a giant size. Bulma and Mai return to Trunks with the time machine, but it appears that Trunks sword is broken. After hearing the cheers of the remaining humans, he pushes ki into his sword and creates a brand new one. Vegito manages to get a few licks in on Zamasu, ending with a Final Kamehameha Wave. But in this, Vegito uses all the power needed to hold the fusion together and Goku and Vegeta soon separate. Zamasu then easily knocks down Goku and Vegeta. But before he can finish them off, Trunks flies in and blocks with his new energy sword. Fighting to protect everyone, Trunks then emits a brilliant light. Suddenly everyone on Earth gives him their energy (including Goku and Vegeta), which funnels into his sword through a Spirit Bomb. With this new Spirit Bomb sword, Trunks stabs into Zamasu and slices him in half.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.