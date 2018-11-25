‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 88 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super is inching closer and closer to the Tournament of Power on Toonami, but first Gohan needs to get his groove back and has thus begun training with Piccolo again.

Will Gohan be able to shake off his years of weakness and reach his old power level again? Read on for everything that happened on the latest Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Piccolo’s begun training with Gohan, and it turns out Goku went to visit him just after the Zeno Expo. He agrees to join the Tournament of Power (because it’s a challenge he can’t pass up), and agrees to help bring Gohan’s strength back as he did struggle in his match against Universe 9’s Lavender. Beerus wants to tell Bulma and Vegeta how their universe could be destroyed, but imagines that telling Bulma would lead to a major chastising so decides against it. Just then, Krillin and Android 18 are training their hardest as well. Gohan, even in Super Saiyan form, is taking a major beating from Piccolo. Piccolo and Gohan are going to go all out in this training, and Piccolo wonders if Gohan can even muster his original strength again. Because of this, Gohan’s starting to panic but Piccolo calms him down. Piccolo still believes that Gohan can win. In Universe 6, Cabba is doing his best to recruit more members for the Universe 6 team. Travelling to planet Sadala, he meets his former Captain Renso and tries to recruit him for the Tournament of Power. Unfortunately he can’t participate due to a broken leg. He then suggests recruiting his sister, the mysterious Saiyan named Caulifla, whose latent abilities “far outclass” his own. Cabba isn’t too good with her, but her power should be helpful in this coming fight. It’s then fans see a Saiyan eating meat, overlooking a makeshift throne. Piccolo says that Gohan has a major weakness, and unless he shows Gohan what it is, Gohan has no chance to win the tournament. The two begin trading blows once more, and Gohan loses to Piccolo. He says it’s because Gohan keeps letting his guard down at critical moments. He did the same in his fight with Buu (letting his guard down due to his power), and that unless he gets rid of his arrogance he has no chance of winning. Gohan then charges his power, trying to reach the “Mystic” level of his awakened power once more. Gohan successfully reaches his old level of power again as the transformation breaks apart the storm clouds overhead. It’s here that the real training between the two begin and Gohan is able to deflect most of Piccolo’s clone attacks. But, in thinking the fight is over, he lets his guard down and takes an attack from Piccolo. Piccolo notes that it’s a mistake Goku often makes as well, in that he’ll let his guard down when he thinks an opponent has been finished. Now that Gohan realizes this, Piccolo says the real training to reach Gohan’s next level of power will begin. The two then agree to train even more to get him there, and Gohan even suggests learning some combo moves. Only nine hours and thirty minutes remain until the Tournament of Power (which Yamcha still isn’t getting invited to, no matter how much he practices rejecting Goku’s offer).

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.