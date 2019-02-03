‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 96 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super fans have been waiting for the series’ English dub to finally get to the Tournament of Power, and now after weeks of waiting, the Tournament of Power is finally beginning.

The warriors of each universe gather on Toonami, and find out what you missed on the latest Dragon Ball Super!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Gods of Destruction and Supreme Kais of the exempt universes gather at the Tournament of Power stage in the Null Realm. They’re worried the stage will break, but the Grand Minister assures them it will hold due to its strong materials. Three of the Destroyers have a sparring match to test it out anyway. They fight in a flashy show of speed and power and wreck the stage as they do so. The fight ends when all three of them launch equally as powerful ki blasts at one another. They were doing everything to impress the Zenos, but they were asleep. Now the Destroyers will have to repair the arena before the tournament begins. Freeza meets up with the rest of Universe 7’s team, and the results are as full of animosity as one would expect. Supreme Kai details their plan to win, which is to fight as a team and gang up on opponents to save as much stamina as possible. Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza are naturally against this. The ten of them have to stand in a circle to get to the World of Void, and Vegeta’s left holding onto Freeza’s hand. Bulma wishes them luck as they fly off. After Universe 7 arrives, the other universes begin arriving and Whis jokes that he made them hold hands while teleporting to build teamwork. It’s reaffirmed that they won’t be able to fly, but those with wings will be abel to. Each warrior is made to feel the same gravity as their own universe for fairness. Universe 6’s Frost and Freeza meet one another as Cabba and Vegeta reunite as well. It’s here they meet the other Saiyans, Caulifla and Kale. Freeza and Frost realize how similar they are to one another and suggests they may just get along. He even suggests they work together, to which Frost agrees. That’s when Universe 11 arrives. The strongest universe in the tournament, their energies are instantly noticeable. Goku goes to greet Top, and vows for a rematch. He notices their strongest warrior, who instantly appears behind Goku and surprises him. The Destroyers then launch several bricks to finish off the stage, but Universe 11’s mysterious warrior does not move. He predicted where they were going to go. Universes 2,3, and 4 arrive but Universe 4 curiously looks like it only has eight fighters at their disposal. There’s a faint presence suggesting otherwise, though. Followed by Universe 6, 7, 9, 10, and 11. The Zenos arrive and announce they want an exciting tournament as the Tournament of Power is officially set to finally begin.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.