Watch Goku Black, Zamasu Fuse In The ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has reached the climax of the Future Trunks arc as the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks had reached a new level against Zamasu and his Goku Black counterpart.

At the end of the last episode, fans watched as Zamasu fused together with Goku Black and resulted in a brand new god. You can see the moment for yourself below.

When Trunks was able to successfully land the Evil Containment Wave on Zamasu and nearly sealed him away forever, Zamasu realized his hubris. He tells his Goku Black counterpart that they can’t hold back the power of the gods anymore and to “show divine power made whole.” Because mortals aren’t as weak as they first thought.

Zamasu then switched the ear his Potara earring was on, and the two quickly fuse together. The past and future versions of Zamasu then combine into a Zamasu with a completely new and terrifying aura. Wanting praise, his final words are “All hail Zamasu” as his body completes itself.

Now fans are just waiting to see what new levels of power this fused form of Zamasu has compared to the already powerful duo. Good thing the answer is coming sooner rather than later as Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.