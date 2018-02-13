‘Dragon Ball Super’s Dub Is Getting Hilariously Meta

Dragon Ball Super‘s English language broadcast has hit the Future Trunks arc, and now that it’s fully underway fans are starting to notice how playful the English dub can be even when the situation in the Japanese language was far more serious.

Specifically, fans are starting to notice how self-aware and metatextual the dub is getting, especially in Goku‘s fight with Goku Black.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Goku challenged the mysterious Goku Black to a fight when he emerges from a time rift, most of the jokes came from Krillin watching on the sidelines. When Goku Black says that he’ll get stronger from his wounds, Goku says that it’s a weird thing to say (which is even funnier when you realize this is one of Vegeta’s main bragging points throughout the entire series) and right after that the English dub goes for the jugular.

When Goku Black appears to get stronger after Goku gets the better of him, fans can hear Krillin say “Oh no, he’s getting stronger…” in a sarcastic, slightly disinterested way than he would in any other dangerous situation.

This joke notes that this initial match between Goku and Goku Black was nowhere near serious, especially as the two of them refused to use the full extent of their power. The fight’s finish is later punctuated by another joke when Goku Black is forced back through the time rift into his own time.

When Goku Black is sucked through the rift, you can hear Krillin say “Uh…that was weird…” which denotes that the dub is also aware of how strange the moment was and that they’re in on the joke with long time fans of the series.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.