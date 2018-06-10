‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Teases Zamasu’s Terrible Power

The fight with Fused Zamasu has taken a new turn in Dragon Ball Super as the final events of the Future Trunks arc begin to take shape. After Trunks cut Zamasu in half, fans had been wondering how Zamasu would retaliate.

In the preview for Episode 67 of the series, fans get their wish as Zamasu’s terrible power and rage have transformed him into a sweeping dark miasma that even seems to infect the present day.

Zamasu has been proud of his strength throughout the arc so far, but the villain took a hit to his fragile ego when the efforts of Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta managed to get the best of him. Half of his body began decaying, and Goku and Vegeta used this inner turmoil to make the most of out a fusion into Vegito.

After Vegito’s taunts and overwhelming power, Zamasu began to lose even more of a grip on himself. It seems that this is made even worse by episode’s end when Trunks goes the extra mile and literally rips Zamasu in two. Zamasu’s already broken psyche must have been pushed over the edge thanks to Trunks’ demonstration of the power of mortals, and this must have caused his final transformation.

This final transformation is unlike any before, and since it reaches across multiple universes in the preview, defeating Zamasu in this state is going to take a lot more power than Goku and Vegeta are capable of.

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimationand Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.