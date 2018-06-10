‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Brought Back Vegito

Dragon Ball Super has reached the final battle of the Future Trunks arc on Toonami, and fans have been waiting to see Vegito in the English dub ever since it was revealed that the character would be returning to the franchise.

How was Vegito’s big debut? It was definitely as great as his appearance was the first time, but just a bit shorter. At least fans were treated to some amazing moves before he disappeared, however.

As Fused Zamasu’s fusion started to break down, as his emotions began literally tearing him apart, Goku realized that he and Vegeta would need to fuse again in order to stand a chance. Vegeta hates the idea, of course, but Gowasu assures them that they’ll only be fused for an hour. So the two become Vegito, and are able to go Super Saiyan Blue right away.

Like his first appearance, Vegito plays around with his enemy as he constantly taunts Zamasu’s power. Vegito is definitely stronger, and manages to land several hits on Zamasu (which in turn drives Zamasu mad). He brings back his ki sword he once used against Majin Buu, and even debuts a brand new attack.

Although the attack has been seen in video games before, Vegito’s Final Kamehameha combined Goku’s Super Kamehameha with Vegeta’s Final Flash attacks into one impressive final move. But in playing around with Zamasu and using such impressive and big moves, as well as constantly staying in Super Saiyan Blue, Goku and Vegeta quickly burned through the Potara energy keeping them together.

Seeing Vegito for any amount of time was definitely special to fans, but there is a lingering wish that his time around could have been longer.

