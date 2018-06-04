‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Vegeta and Trunks’ Father-Son Attack

The Future Trunks arc has reached its climax on Dragon Ball Super, and the battle with Fused Zamasu has yielded near planet destroying levels of power. Including, a rare team-up between Trunks and Vegeta.

After Trunks steps in to save Goku and Vegeta from Zamasu’s Holy Wrath attack, he uses his father’s Galick Gun. But as he’s being pushed back, Vegeta jumps in with his own creating a great father-son attack between the two.

When Goku and Vegeta are defeated by Zamasu’s lightning attacks, Trunks is filled with enough rage to reach the Super Saiyan Rage transformation once again. Zamasu prepares to shoot him down, but Trunks is able to cut through the lightning blasts with his sword. Stating that mortals will be the ones to rebuild the world, and not Zamasu, he tries to strike Zamasu as well.

But Zamasu blocks this and easily blasts him away. Angry, he charges a new ki blast and fires it a Trunks. But Trunks, refusing to back down, uses Galick Gun once more. Pushing all of his feelings into this attack, he’s able to hold back the blast a bit. Vegeta then comes in with a Galick Gun of his own, and after putting everything they had into the attack they were able to push Zamasu’s ki blast back onto him.

Unfortunately, despite this great showing of fan-service and power, Zamasu remained unharmed and counterattacks in the worst way. But while aiming for Trunks, Vegeta steps in front of the lightning blast instead. This marks a new level of respect from Vegeta, who’s slowly been opening himself up to Trunks more over the arc.

