Did A ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Actor Confirm Golden Freeza Will Fight [SPOILER]?

Dragon Ball Super is still coming down from the high of Goku and Jiren’s battle, but Freeza will not let his enemy distract fans for much longer. When the anime returns this weekend, it will do so with a Vegeta-centric episode, but Freeza may just try to one up the Saiyan by whipping out a form of his own.

Over on Twitter, fans started to speculate whether Freeza is about to use his Golden form in the Tournament of Power. The buzz began with Toshio Yoshita shared a picture with his followers to hype Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode.

The image, which can be seen below, shows two miniature figures of Vegeta and Cabba. The elder is seen in his Super Saiyan Blue form while Cabba is powered into his normal SSJ form. In the back, Freeza can be spotted in-between the pair as if he were lunging to attack, and the baddie is all decked out in his Golden form.

EP112

Vegeta’s resolution💥

This episode is a must-see‼️ pic.twitter.com/uRsy5ro2mf — 吉高寿男 (@toshio916) October 13, 2017

“Episode 112,” Yoshita captioned the photo. “Vegeta’s Resolution. This episode is a must-see!!”

Fans have known for awhile now that Freeza would slip into the anime’s upcoming episode, but the possibility of Golden Freeza being used is a twist. Synopses for episode 112 confirmed the Universe 7 villain would appear and challenge Cabba after the younger fighter winds up being rescued by Vegeta in the Tournament of Power.

“Just as [Cabba] thinks he’s done for, amazingly enough Vegeta saves him,” the episode’s summary from Animage revealed recently. “Though Vegeta rouses Cabba by telling him to “fight to be MVP”, Freeza is not amused…”

So far, Freeza has not used his Golden form for real in the Tournament of Power. The villain did whip out the transformation when he fought Gohan awhile back, but the power was only shown to help Freeza trick Frost. If Cabba is pitted against the villain in his powered-up form, there is no telling how the Universe 6 hero will react, but Vegeta may find it within himself to help the kid out if he’s feeling particularly friendly.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.