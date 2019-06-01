Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Goku vs. Caulifla

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has officially crossed the halfway point on Toonami, so each new episode of the English dub has seen the fighters clash harder than ever before as the numbers dwindle between each of the universes. There are fewer contestants involved now than before, and some of the series’ major players like Universe 6’s Hit and Cabba have been eliminated.

The more Universe 6 takes these major losses, the more on the verge of erasure they are on. But that doesn’t matter to a Saiyan like Caulifla, who was seen challenging Goku at the end of the last episode. With this preview of the next episode debuting on Toonami, fans see a little of how this fight will go.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 113 will premiere on Saturday, June 1st as part of the Toonami programming block and the preview shows much of the disparity between the two fighters. Though it seemed like Goku had taken a liking to Caulifla at first simply because she was another Saiyan, there’s no telling how this fight between the two will go. Given Goku’s proclivity to take it easy on opponents at first, it seems like he will be doing the same here as he tests Caulifla’s Super Saiyan strength.

Caulifla, Cabba, and Kale shook up how Super Saiyans work in the series as it seemed like each of them unlocked their Super Saiyan forms with relative ease. But there’s a big difference between unlocking that power and using it effectively. As Goku learned the hard way with Ultra Instinct, Caulifla’s got a lot of raw power that still needs to be refined.

But given how Goku is smiling as he fights her, he’s going to try and refine her talent as they fight. It’s just how the Saiyans operate, and fighting good opponents like this is why Goku even wanted this kind of tournament in the first place.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.