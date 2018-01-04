New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Freeza and Gohan’s Fights

Dragon Ball Super may be busy with Goku these days, but the hero isn’t the only one fighting in the Tournament of Power. With Universe 7 facing Universe 11, guys like Freeza still have a few opponents to take out, and Dragon Ball Super just teased those fights.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for Dragon Ball Super put up new stills from episode 122. The episode, which airs this Saturday, will follow Goku and Vegeta as the pair come against Jiren. However, Gohan and Freeza will also get busy when they embark on their own fights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the four new stills highlight each of the fighters preparing for battle. Gohan is seen in a close-up staring ahead, and he does not appear to be using his Ultimate form. Freeza is also shown with an intense expression as the fighter looks over his shoulder at Dyspo.

When it comes to the Pride Trooper, Dyspo looks – well – a bit deranged. The close-up fans got of the fighter sees him smiling maniacally as he stares down Freeza, so Goku’s nemesis better bunker down. He seems to have ticked off Dyspo to new heights.

Of course, Dyspo isn’t the only Pride Trooper fighting. Toppo is seen in his still looking ahead at Gohan. The pair will go head-to-head in an upcoming episode of Dragon Ball Super, but it seems this week’s release will kick off the pair’s coming clash.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

How do you think Dragon Ball Super‘s next fights will go down? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!