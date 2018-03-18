‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Had A Major ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Fighter Return

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Fans have been waiting to see how the final two minutes of Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power would turn out, and the final fight between Goku and Jiren certainly delivered as the two forces at the height of their power collided with one another.

But there was one elimination that stood out to many Dragon Ball Super fans in the tournament, and Episode 130 had fans breathe a sign of relief seeing a certain someone return to the series.

Final warning! Major Tournament of Power spoiler below!

After Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren had their major clash, Goku continued to struggle for the hope of Universe 7. He and Jiren were entirely drained, but at the end of the day, Jiren still seemed to have the upper hand as Goku’s stamina had been completely drained by the end of the episode.

Jiren manages to nearly knock out Goku, but it appears that Universe 7 still has some competitors left standing. That’s right, competitors. Not only is Freeza still kicking around, Android 17 is revealed to be alive and still in the Tournament of Power.

While the reasoning has yet to be explained completely, Android 17 didn’t sacrifice himself to save Goku and Vegeta. He somehow did not self-detonate, and fans couldn’t possibly be more excited to see him survive his most fatal moment. With Goku in the rough shape he’s in, Android 17 and Freeza decide they’ll have to win for Universe 7 themselves.

But leave it to Android 17 to have such a nonchalant explanation for how he survived his fatal maneuver.

