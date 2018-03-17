New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoilers Tease Jiren’s “Full” Power

Dragon Ball Super fans have been anxious to see how the final battle between Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren, and as they wait on Episode 130 fans have been curious as to the state of Jiren now that he’s felt the power of mastered Ultra Instinct.

It seems that in response to Goku’s new level of power, Jiren is reaching into his well of power one more time and the show is teasing that this final power-up will finally bring Jiren to “full” power.

Episode 130 is titled “An Unprecedented Super Showdown!!” and a new synopsis for the episode reveals that “[o]nly Goku and Jiren are left fighting in the arena. Now shining silver due to “Ultra Instinct”, Goku overwhelms Jiren. However, it turns out Jiren has yet to put forth his full power.”

The spoilers seen in Animedia elaborates even further into Jiren’s full power with “[t]he fierce battle between Universe 7’s Son Goku and Universe 11’s Jiren continues to rage on the fighting stage. As Jiren powers up even further, Goku counters by activating “Ultra Instinct.”

There are fans who have been wondering if Jiren reaches his own Ultra Instinct given how similar his look and aura matches Goku’s current look, but whether or not this turns out to be the case the spoilers for the episode tease a Jiren that can stand up to even a mastered Ultra Instinct.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there’s some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

