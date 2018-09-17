‘Dragon Ball Super’ Preview Sends Gohan Back Into the Ring

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off the Zeno Expo as Goku and the others are learning just how dangerous the mysterious fighters of Universe 9 are as the second match begins.

Gohan volunteered to take on Universe 9’s Lavender in the second match, and the preview for the next episode teases just how bad of an idea that might have been.

The end of the last episode saw Universe 9’s Lavender look forward to the fight because he’s allowed to kill his opponent. Fans see just how dangerous he is in the next episode preview as Gohan is being put on the ropes by Lavender’s poison.

Gohan’s already in a tough position thanks to the fact that he hasn’t trained regularly in the years following the Buu saga, and coupled with the fact that he can’t sense Lavender’s energy or power level makes the situation that much tougher. The preview sees Lavender stacking the deck against Gohan even more as one of his poison attacks blinds Gohan.

Gohan didn’t want to participate in the Zeno Expo at all, and had to be convinced by Videl in order to do so. But as one of the few who understands the danger of erasure that Universe 7 is in, Gohan’s going to fight as hard as he needs to. Fans have been waiting to see Gohan fight again ever since he was outclassed during the Resurrection F saga, and the next episode has quite a bit of promise for it.

If Gohan does indeed get blinded by Lavender’s attack, he’s going to need to rely on the fighting skills he hasn’t practiced since he was a child. It’s going to be a long and tough road to get Gohan back to his prime, however.

