Dragon Ball Super Female Gogeta Artwork Brings the Hotness

✖

This Dragon Ball Super "Femme Gogeta" artwork is hot as actual nuclear fusion - and it is a problem for some fans! Indeed this sexy gender-swapped re-imagining of Goku and Vegeta's Fusion Dance form quickly drew some comments about its sexualized nature, with some fans mocking the artist for playing out some kind of fanboy fantasy. However, a lot of other fans embrace the idea of gender-swapped anime/manga characters wholeheartedly, and they love this rendition of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta for the way it captures the fused warrior's playfully edgy attitude - with or without the bra-less sex slant.

-Rule 63 Gogeta Blue-

(I'm just on a cursed drawing spree at this point lol)

Enjoy pic.twitter.com/4fV5sJwo51 — FTW Arts (@FTWStudios99) July 28, 2020

To be fair, the artist, FTWStudios99, is keeping things completely character-accurate by keeping Gogeta bra-free; the versions of Gogeta that debuted in Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn and Dragon Ball Super: Broly, were both completely bare-chested except for his vest, so a gender-swapped version of the character arguably should be too. Leave it to fan chat threads to decipher the physics of how Gogeta would keep the vest in place, and avoid some serious wardrobe malfunction!

Just to show everything is above board: FTW Studios 99 also did a gender-swapped Vegito, and kept that costume fully accurate - meaning Femme Vegito wore full clothing:

Rule 63 Super Vegito Drawing Since it's 6/3 I thought it'd be fitting to do an R63 drawing. So, I present to you (this extremely cursed creation): Genderbent Super Vegito as voted on by you guys. I hope you guys like it. pic.twitter.com/YRFT7JpkTT — FTW Arts (@FTWStudios99) June 3, 2020

Ironically, this new vision of Gogeta comes at a time when Dragon Ball Super seems to be making significant moves toward making fusions obsolete. The Dragon Ball Super manga's new "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" story arc has debuted a new technique called "Forced Spirit Fission," which allows a fighter to separate energy that's been absorbed or fused. While it seems that Dragon Ball Super is still confused about its own rules for this game-changing new ability, it does seem like there's purposeful intent on reducing reliance on fusion by providing an easy counter to it.

Still, Dragon Ball Super probably still has many great fusion moments to come - if only sporadically. This Femme Gogeta image actually makes the case for why Super Saiyan Blue Kefla is a potentially great character for a future storyline, as female Saiyans Kale and Caulifla have broken out as definite Dragon Ball Super fan favorites. Granted, Super Saiyan Blue Kefla will definitely have more clothing than this female Gogeta, but the edgy attitude and good looks will still be fully intact.

Dragon Ball anime is still on hiatus. You can read new manga chapters free online HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.