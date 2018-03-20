Mexico’s Promotions For ‘Dragon Ball Super’s Finale Are Insane

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the anime and manga industry, but sometimes you forget just how big the series can be. It’s been especially notable in Mexico, now that the series is heading toward its end.

Mexico held watching parties for Episode 130 of Dragon Ball Super, which drew in over 20,000 fans, and before doing so led up to the airing with a massive advertising campaign.

The clash between a mastered Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren has been one of the hypest moments in the series to date, and this hype burst in Latin America. Both official and unofficial livestream parties were held in places like Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, and more. The city of Juarez, Mexico is even said to have 30,000 for its watch party.

Anime plays a huge role in Mexico, with Spanish dubs of series like Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya spreading anime to the masses in Mexico. Toei Animation weren’t too fond of these viewing parties, especially the advertising, but fans in the United States only see this amount of hype and wonder why they can’t have the same amount of buzz directing fans to the final episode of Dragon Ball Super.

The series finale is certainly going to be a major event, and Mexico is just leading the hype train.

For fans sad about the series ending after Episode 131, it seems there is still some hope for closure before the end of the year when the newest Dragon Ball film releases December 14. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator AkiraToriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

