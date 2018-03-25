‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finale Reveals Shocking Tournament Of Power Winner

It’s official. Tonight, Dragon Ball Super shared its finale, and fans in Japan are currently watching its live broadcast. The action-packed episode revealed who won the Tournament of Power, and the winner was not who you would expect.

So, seriously — spoilers below! You have been warned.

In a stunning turnaround, Universe 7 came out on top of the Tournament of Power with Android 17.

After teaming up, fans watched as Goku teamed up with Freeza and Android 17 to take down Jiren. The three-way partnership was a fraught one as Freeza continued to remind his comrades he was simply fighting for freedom, but he saw his job through. In a short moment, Freeza worked alongside Goku to take Jiren out of bounds, leaving Android 17 to win the Tournament of Power by default.

The three appeared on the bleachers while Android 17 stayed on the stage as a champion, and fans were left stunned by the win. After making a surprise return last week, audiences did not expect the fighter to take the big win home, but alas – Android 17 did not come out of retirement to lose when it counted.

