‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Freeza to Life With One Creepy Realistic Robot

If you’re a fan of Mecha Freeza, then you should know there’s a place in Japan just calling your name. Yes, the fearsome villain might have had his robot pieces smashed by Future Trunks a long time ago, but that does not mean Freeza has given up on the tech.

All you have to do is visit DiverCity Tokyo Plaza to find the very real (and very creepy) Mecha Freeza of your dreams.

Over on Twitter, fans have been posting videos of a special Dragon Ball exhibit in Japan. The traveling event brings together sets of statues promoting the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, and Toei Animation is also bringing out one creepy realistic robot of Freeza for the exhibitions. And, yes — the alien does talk.

As you can see above, Freeza is seen encased in a clear tube, and he’s adopting a rather thoughtful pose. The baddie is powered up into his final form, doing away with all the exposed tech the original Mecha Freeza rocked. Instead, this smooth robot feels as streamlined as the actual character, and his mouth feels all sorts of uncanny valley when Freeza talks.

For fans, this may not be the first time they have seen the robot. In the past, DiverCity brought out the tech in 2016 to celebrate Dragon Ball‘s 30th anniversary. Now, Freeza is back in operation, and he is ready to hype his big part Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

So far, little is known about the villain’s part in the movie, but they do know he will come face-to-face with Broly. In a recent update, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly site confirmed Vegeta will hold a grudge against Freeza after the Tournament of Power, and the villain is described as wanting revenge against Goku more than anything else.

Fans will be able to learn more about Freeza’s next move when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January once it goes live in Japan in December. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which character needs a robot makeover like this?