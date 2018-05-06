‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows Off Future Trunk’s New Form, Super Saiyan Rage

Dragon Ball fans know the routine when it comes to new power-ups. Over the years, the franchise has revealed a slew of transformations for its heroes, and Dragon Ball Super has contributed to that collection. Forms like Super Saiyan God fall directly onto the latest series, but that is not all.

No, Future Trunks has also been given a brand-new power-up, and the dub of Dragon Ball Super finally showed off the form in full.

This weekend, Toonami went live with its latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, and the update kicked off in a big way. The dub made good on its promise to unveil a new form for Future Trunks, and the hero underwent the change after he was goaded into a rage by Goku Black and Future Zamasu. The duo mocked Future Trunks for his inability to keep his timeline safe, and the hero reacted by diving into a transformation that is most commonly called Super Saiyan Rage.

Of course, the form made its debut when the Japanese dub of Dragon Ball Super was going through the ‘Future Trunks’ saga. The English dub only touched upon the form now that Toonami’s take on the anime is far enough along. Eric Vale is the man responsible for dubbing Super Saiyan Rage for Future Trunks, and episode 62 gave the hero a chance to show how powerful his new form is.

After transforming into Super Saiyan Rage, Future Trunks goes after Goku Black without any hesitations. The baddie is shocked by how powerful Vegeta’s son has become, and Goku Black finds his Super Saiyan Rose form challenged by the new power-up. Even when Future Zamasu joins the fight, Future Trunks is able to hold his own. Even after the Super Saiyan Rage aura fades, the adrenaline high prompted by the form gives Future Trunks the strength to open up an escape route for his time-traveling friends.

So far, this special power-up does not appear to be a new Super Saiyan form on its own. The transformation is similar to the Quake of Fury, a power enhancement that can be added on to Super Saiyan 2. Both of these power-ups use their wielder’s intense emotions to boost the strength of Super Saiyan 2 to the max, so it looks like Future Trunks has his a little Hulk power-up in his arsenal if he needs to tap into again one day.

