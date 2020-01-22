Dragon Ball Super Reveals Epic Gohan-Piccolo Attack

Ever since the start of Dragon Ball Super, fans were upset about Gohan seemingly going backwards following his major strides in battle strength during the Majin Buu saga. Finally coming back into the fold in full during the Tournament of Power, the anime came to an end before we really got to see this new and improved Gohan fight at his fullest. But thankfully, the manga has gone beyond the events of the anime and we have seen Gohan unleash more power than ever before. He’s been training with Piccolo quite a lot, and that’s resulted in some fancy new teamwork from the two.

After training for Moro’s arrival on Earth following their defeat at the hands of the deadly new android, Seven-Three, the two of them have figured out that its power stealing abilities are hindered when facing off against more than one opponent at once. This lead to some great new moves from the duo such as Gohan bouncing off of Piccolo’s ki blasts to approach the android.

But that’s not all that Gohan’s picked up during his training with Piccolo either. After stunning fans with an awesome new shielding technique, Chapter 56 of the series sees Gohan and Piccolo combine their Masenko and Special Beam Cannon attacks for a more powerful fused version of the two techniques (which the official Viz Media release translates to as the “Demon Flash of Death”).

This new chapter of super delivered on the Gohan & Piccolo tag team pic.twitter.com/btA0leJ145 — Papa Popo (@ItsPopoTho) January 21, 2020

Firing off their two ki blasts toward Seven-Three at the same time, Piccolo’s beam swirls around Gohan’s more powerful blast and they combine into a more powerful version of the usual Beam Cannon technique. This manages to knock Seven-Three to the ground and deal a ton of damage to the android that they were not able to do before.

Gohan and Piccolo have been working more closely together ever since Piccolo helped him regain his strength in Dragon Ball Super, and fans have been especially appreciative of this considering the history behind the two. It’s a natural extension of their mentor and pupil relationship (which fans also joke is a father and son relationship) because they’re so closely alike in their fighting styles. Like Piccolo, Gohan also uses his moves strategically rather than rely on pure power so this epic move was the culmination of years of work!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.