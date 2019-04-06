‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares New Goku, Jiren Scene

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has released its latest volume in Japan, and with the newest volume came a few additional scenes and fixes from original artist Toyotaro. Additional scenes were added to the ending of the Tournament of Power, and not only did they confirm a surprising revival, but there’s also an additional scene of Goku speaking with Universe 11’s Jiren.

In the new version of Chapter 42 of the series, Jiren and Goku confirm with one another that they will meet again. This is something that was glossed over in both the manga and anime as they never got to talk again after the universes were restored.

Looks like that part is indeed new. Thanks! And it continues on to the next page. Jiren: “Let’s meet again, Son Goku” Goku: “Yeah”. pic.twitter.com/5vYjGIxCmW — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 3, 2019

In the original release of Chapter 42, Android 17 wishes for the restoration of the losing universes after he’s the winner of the Tournament of Power. Then the universes are quickly brought back and sent to their own universes a panel later. But as spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, the Volume 9 version of Chapter 42 adds an additional scene where Jiren and Goku are able to speak with one another after he’s revived. Jiren says, “Let’s meet again,” and Goku agrees before they each fly off to their respective universes.

This may not seem like a big deal, but it does close an emotional loop hole left after the end of the Tournament of Power in both the manga and anime. After Jiren disappears in the manga, Goku quietly says to himself that he wanted to fight Jiren again, and then it was left even more hollow following the manga’s truncated version of the revival of the universes.

In the anime, Goku tells him about meeting and fighting another one day but Jiren disappears before he says anything. They are restored within their universes after Android 17’s wish, and Jiren tells Toppo about wanting to fight Universe 7 again. But there’s something gained from seeing them getting to outright say this to one another.

This new scene also adds an additional layer to Jiren as he’s the one who reaches out to Goku here. Though both versions of the ending will likely have their fans. Which ending do you prefer? Which Jiren do you prefer overall? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

