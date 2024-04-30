Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit Payments Are Coming In

Crunchyroll users who applied for the lawsuit are being paid out at last.

Crunchyroll is the go-to place for streaming, and now, some of its users are getting paid thanks to the service. Last year, reports surfaced certain Crunchyroll users were eligible for compensation as part of a class action lawsuit. Now, the case has an update as subscribers who applied for payment are now receiving their money.

According to fans, the settlement is coming through at Beltran vs Sony. The money appears to total $31.24 USD for those who were part of the case. Of course, you can find those funds wherever you noted them to go in the class action application, so be on the lookout for payment.

If you signed up for the Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit, it looks like they're sending out payments of about ~$30 pic.twitter.com/eO81hYQOrU — 🧭MangaAlerts #uw7s🌊 (@MangaAlerts) April 26, 2024

If you are not familiar with the the lawsuit in question, Crunchyroll was hit with a class action movement last year for allegedly disclosing personally identifiable information of its users to third parties without consent. Crunchyroll denied the allegation, but in order to avoid legal fees in court, the company chose to settle for a class action payment. A settlement of $16 million USD was made, and eligible users were able to apply for compensation up through December 12th, 2024.

As for those eligible for payments, registered users or anyone who used Crunchyroll's service from September 8th, 2020 to September 20th, 2023 could apply. Now, those payments are coming through, so fans who applied for compensation should be on the lookout this month.

