Dragon Ball Artist Hypes Super Saiyan 3 Goku in New Promo

Dragon Ball Super has kept fans waiting for a manga update long enough! Not long ago, netizens learned the hit series was ready to make a comeback, and there are only a few weeks to go before Goku kicks off a new arc. Now, the artist behind Dragon Ball Super is hyping the manga's return, and we have been given a look at Super Saiyan 3 Goku to pump up ourselves.

The update comes from V-Jump as the magazine's latest issue featured a special dedicated to Dragon Ball. It was there artist Toyotaro drew Goku to celebrate the series' return, and of course, fans were told the manga would make its comeback by the end of December.

Dragon Ball Super this month’s Interval Special! Featuring a new illustration of SS3 Goku by Toyotaro! (1/2)



Manga resumes December 20th!

As you can see above, the artwork of Super Saiyan 3 Goku looks as crisp as ever here. With long blonde hair thrown over his shoulder, the Saiyan looks ready to throw down, and Goku's physique is incredibly toned. We might not see Super Saiyan 3 often in the manga, but it is always a treat to see Toyotaro take on the form.

What's Next For the Manga?

Despite this poster being all about Goku, fans should know the Saiyan won't be the focal point of Dragon Ball's next arc. Instead, it turns out the series is ready to shift focus to Goten and Trunks. The two boys are about to be aged up in the manga for a special tie-in arc with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Shueisha has confirmed the next Dragon Ball arc will follow the young men as they become superheroes like Gohan before them. And of course, we will get some crossovers with the anime's most recent movie.

This new arc is slated to begin in December, so Dragon Ball Super fans can look forward to a holiday comeback. The arc will kickstart around the time Jump Festa goes down in Japan this winter, and of course, rumors are running rampant ahead of the event. Currently, some of the biggest rumors suggest an anime announcement is slated for Dragon Ball next month, but only time will tell if that report proves true.

Where does this form rank on your list of Goku's best? Do you prefer Ultra Instinct to the Super Saiyan line? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.