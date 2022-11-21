Dragon Ball Super Announces Manga's Next Arc

Dragon Ball Super's extended hiatus will soon be coming to an end, and the manga has announced the major next arc it will be taking on to help celebrate! When the Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end earlier this Summer, the manga took an extended hiatus in order to properly prepare for the next arc of the series. Fans have been heavily theorizing about what could potentially be coming next for the series in the months since, and now we finally got our first clue with the reveal of the next major arc of the series as the manga gets ready to return with new chapters.

Following previous teases from earlier this year noting that we would get to see a new Dragon Ball Super arc some time this year, the official website for the series has announced that the manga will be returning to the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine on December 21st in Japan (and likely December 20th for North America). It will be coming back with a brand new arc dubbed the "Super Hero" arc that features Goten and Trunks in a major role.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arc for Manga has been official announced now! Trunks & Goten Superhero illustration in HQ!



Chapter 88 preview: “The chaotic half-saiyan duo will turn into heroes who protect the city...?!”https://t.co/7brwgZbr4R pic.twitter.com/YPfyCkJLKX — Hype (@DbsHype) November 20, 2022

What is Coming in Dragon Ball Super's Super Hero Arc?

The title of the arc, "Super Hero" seems like it will tie into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super

Hero movie, but as of this point it's unclear as the official website for the series only has announced the name of the arc and revealed the first full image of Goten and Trunks in some new hero suits. They are the same age as they were in the recent movie, however, so at least the manga will be aging them more so heading into the future of the series.

All the website says about Dragon Ball Super's new Super Hero arc is the mysterious tease, "The mischievous duo of the half-Saiyans become heroes who protect the peace of the city...?" But with it starting with Chapter 88 of the series, and the manga coming back for new chapters later this year, we'll get more of our answers soon!