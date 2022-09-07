Goku and Superman Swap Suits in This Dragon Ball Crossover

When it comes to title matches, there are few netizens who'd miss out on Goku vs Superman. Over the years, the Internet has developed an obsession with the heroes, and fans continue to pit them against one another in would-be matches. The debate continues as to whether the Saiyan could take out Krypton's most famous fighter, and thanks to one artist, the two icons have discovered what it would be like to walk a mile in the other's shoes.

The art comes from Instagram courtesy of salvamakoto. The popular fan artist decided it was time to give Goku and Superman a break from all the fighting. In their sketch below, they show the legends swapping suits for a change, and it seems the pair get along better as friends than they would ever as foes.

As you can tell, Goku is brought to life in his classic Dragon Ball aesthetic, and he is rocking Superman's costume. The red-blue body suit fits Goku just right, and who knew the Saiyan could rock a cape like this? This superhero look puts the one Gohan rocks to shame, and of course, Superman looks pristine in his new orange get-up. With his short hair curled, Clark Kent gets to show off his physique thanks to Goku's loose top, and we're sure this costume is leagues comfier than what Superman is used to wearing.

These two fighters are the best in their respective universes, so it is hard to blame fans who want to see them fight. Even the voice actor behind Goku has his thoughts on who would win, and their opinion is one of the thousands online. But every once in a while, it is nice to see art like this that explores a reality where Superman and Goku aren't at each others' necks.

What do you think of this clever crossover? Does DC Comics need to pitch an actual crossover with Dragon Ball? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.