Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Officially Tops Rotten Tomatoes with New Record

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is pushing ahead at the box office, and its global success has brought Goku into some serious money. With over $79 million grossed globally, the movie is a clear hit, and its reviews agree. And now, it seems Dragon Ball Super's new movie has toppled a Rotten Tomatoes record once set by Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The update comes as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero welcomed its 55th review to the aggregate site. As you can see here, Rotten Tomatoes has ranked the movie highly with a critic rating of 93%. This score makes Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero the top-scoring movie on Rotten Tomatoes with critics to date as the anime's last movie once held the spot at 82%.

Of course, the user ratings for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are also high. The feature has a whopping 95% with more than 2,500 user submissions. So as it turns out, you don't need Goku and Vegeta in leading roles to make a successful Dragon Ball movie. Piccolo and Gohan handled this new movie easily enough, after all.

Of course, fans can still check out Dragon Ball Super's new movie if they have not just yet. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll are still screening the flick in theaters stateside. To date, the movie has grossed $77.13 million USD globally with nearly $35 million coming from the U.S. box office. However, Dragon Ball Super: Broly still reigns supreme when it comes to overall gross. The 2018 film is still the franchise's top-earning movie to date with over $120 million earned.

What do you think about this latest achievement? Have you checked out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in theaters yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.