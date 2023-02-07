Dragon Ball Super: Goku and Moro Square Up in Viral Fan-Anime

It seems like forever ago that Dragon Ball Super graced our screens with an anime series – but a LOT has happened in the Dragon Ball Super manga that fans have wanted to see adapted into anime glory. One such milestone was the epic battle between Goku and "Planet-Eater" Moro, an ancient sorcerer who broke out of Galatic Prison and threatened to consume all life in the galaxy.

Moro was one of the most powerful, most frightening, and definitely, most brutal villains that Goku and Vegeta have ever fought, and the multiple rounds of battle between heroes and villain (and villain's gang) were overwhelmingly embraced by fans as exciting, action-packed fights.

Well, there's no telling when (if ever) we'll get to see Dragon Ball's Moro Arc play out in anime form – but for now, artist @EegiiArtto is holding it down for Dragon Ball fans everywhere, with this rough sketch animated rendering of Moro battling Goku in his Ultra Instinct form! This clip comes on the heels of another Goku vs Moro battle clip we showcased recently – just more proof that the Dragon Ball fanbase is hungry for this arc to go anime!

Moro vs UI Omen Goku pic.twitter.com/iY4tvzalVJ — Eegii (@EegiiArtto) February 5, 2023

The Moro Arc built on what the Tournament of Power arc before it did, by having Goku unlock the power of Ultra Instinct – a state of mind and power used by divine beings like the angels. However, Goku merely scratched the surface of what Ultra Instinct truly is – in the Moro Arc, he actually had to master the mindstate, to defeat a foe (Moro) that was beyond the power of Super Saiyan Blue.

Like all Dragon Ball arcs, Goku's road to the full-mastered power of Ultra Instinct was long and winding. One stop along the way was the middling or "gateway" state of Ultra Instinct, Ultra Instinct Omen. As you can see in the animation above, however, the beginning stage of Ultra Instinct definitely wasn't enough to stop Moro.

DRAGON BALL SUPER MORO ARC SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In fact, Goku and Vegeta's intiial clash with Moro on the planet New Namek was one of the most disatrous battles they've fought in. Moro and his gang of escaped convincts (the worst prisoners in the galaxy) laid waste to New Namek, with the life-sucking sorcerer obtaining all of the Dragon Balls needed to summon New Namek's Great Dragon and restore the full magical power the Supreme Kais of the universe sealed away. That power boost and the near-death beating they took forced Goku and Vegeta to split ranks and go their own respective ways; Goku got some help from a rebelious angel-in-training (Merus) to master Ultra Instinct and take on Moro in a rematch on Earth. Even then, it took Vegeta's brilliant new power set to ultimatly win the day – but Goku finished things with an Ultra Instinct energy avatar, straight out of Naruto.

That's all to say: hopefully this animation above is a tease of how awesome Dragon Ball Super's Moro Arc will be when we finally get it in anime.