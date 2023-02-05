Dragon Ball Super Pits Ultra Instinct Goku Against Moro in Epic Clip: Watch

Dragon Ball Super has a new arc to care for these days, and at this point, fans are wondering if the manga is ever going to bring its goodies to the screen. Goku and Vegeta have been kept to print since their last TV show ended, but the anime has carried on with films. Still, the original features haven't touched upon Moro, and the baddie's arc remains a favorite with readers. And now, one fan is drawing attention on YouTube as they brought Goku face-to-face with Moro on their own.

As you can see above, the user Fyemaj just posted a new video this week showing their animation skills. The fan-anime brings Ultra Instinct Goku to life as he fights against Moro's final form. With Ibis Paint and After Effects on hand, this clip does Goku justice as he takes on Moro, and it has fans begging for an anime comeback more so than ever before.

And really, you can hardly blame the fans. Dragon Ball Super did bring out new anime for fans in 2021 with a movie, but the series has not put out anything for TV in years. The show wrapped in March 2018 to make room for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Since the show closed shop, series creator Akira Toriyama has worked with illustrator Toyotaro to continue the story of Dragon Ball Super. A number of arcs have already been finished, and now, Gohan and Trunks have taken center stage in a prequel tale to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Clearly, fans like Fyemaj are ready for Goku and Moro to get some on-screen love, but the jury is out on when Dragon Ball could return to television. Toei Animation has kept mum on the subject despite numerous rumors. So for now, projects like these are the only way we will see our Saiyans take on Moro, The Planet Eater.

