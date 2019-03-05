‘Dragon Ball’ Theory Predicts Grand Priest’s Ultra Instinct Connection

Dragon Ball fans are loving the multifaceted approach to expanding the series right now, including the big game-changing story arcs taking place in the Dragon Ball Super manga and Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime right now. The latter has become a particularly juicy topic of conversation, as Dragon Ball Heroes’ “Universal Conflict” arc has set up another big transformation event, as Goku is now training with the Grand Priest!

Now that fans have seen Goku tapping back into Ultra Instinct Omen under Grand Priest’s guidance, it’s sparked an entire series of theories about where Dragon Ball is taking this development:

I’ve been working on this theory for the past few days, and as I’m editing my video to upload today, #SuperDragonBallHeroes essentially confirms my theory (or part of my theory) on what will happen when Goku trains with the Grand Priest. pic.twitter.com/IeTrGQPPaM — 🔥Oppai Senpai🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) March 4, 2019

Here’s the key point that @Mr.OppaiSenpai is offering, in terms of his speculation about the connection between Goku’s Grand Priest training and Ultra Instinct:

“I believe the Grand Priest will teach Goku how to have deeper control of his Mastered Ultra Instinct. Whis has already prepared Goku’s body to achieve Ultra Instinct, but now that he ha, he needs a higher level of training to full tap into it at will. This higher level of training is something only the Grand Priest can offer.”

The role of the Grand Priest has been one of the biggest lingering mysteries of Dragon Ball Super. The enigmatic father of the angels has only served as a personal attendant and mouthpiece for Grand Zeno, despite constant teases that Grand Priest is one of the most powerful fighters in the multiverse, making him a constant focus of Goku’s desire for a good fight. It’s been such a big red herring that a lot of fans simply cannot believe it will be left by the wayside after Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of power, instead believing that there will be some kind of Divine War arc that would bring Grand Priest into the limelight.

In many ways, Dragon Ball Heroes’ Universal Conflict Arc has been exactly what fans speculated, as a team of powerful villains seek to kill the gods of the multiverse. Now we just need to see if the Universal Conflict Arc will be made part Dragon Ball Super’s canon – and Goku’s Grand Priest transformation along with it!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

