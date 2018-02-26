‘Dragon Ball Super’ Ranks Jiren Against Cell, Freeza, Majin Buu, and Vegeta

When it comes to Dragon Ball, there are all sorts of powerful characters Goku has to worry about. As a young boy, the Saiyan only had to fret over King Piccolo and the Red Ribbon Army, but those days are long gone. Guys like Jiren are the ones wanting to knock Goku around right now, and the Saiyan even admits his new enemy is pretty tough.

In fact, the hero just said Jiren is the most powerful fighter he’s ever faced. Sorry about that, Vegeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Toei Animation released an extended trailer of Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode. The clip highlights Goku’s upcoming fight with Jiren, and it features a voiceover of the character. It is there Goku tells the audience straight about the Pride Trooper.

“With the fate of the universe on the line, the Tournament of Power reaches its final showdown. Jiren displays unlimited power, surpassing those I’ve battled before like Vegeta, Freeza, Cell, or Buu; He is truly the strongest opponent,” Goku says.

So, there you have it. Not even Majin Buu in all his Kid Buu glory can live up to Jiren. Vegeta’s pride is not enough to sway him either, but fans pretty much knew that. After all, Jiren did wipe the floor with Vegeta when they fought recently.

Goku may be exhausted from fighting in the Tournament of Power, but the Saiyan is not willing to let Jiren win. He’s got the weight of Universe 7 on his shoulders, and that pressure will push him to master Ultra Instinct in the anime’s next episode. The power-up may be the thing that helps Goku beat Jiren at long last, so here’s to hoping the hero does not have to blow himself up to defeat his opponent a la Cell.

