‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Jiren’s Greatest Weak Point

Jiren was one of the more interesting additions in the later episodes of Dragon Ball Super, and the manga’s version of the character has been given a lot more to say and do toward revealing how he really thinks.

The latest chapter of the manga even went as far as having Jiren confirm what his greatest weakness is: not working with others.

Chapter 42 of the manga dealt with the end of the Tournament of Power, and along with proceeding quite differently, the manga presented a new kind of Jiren. In this version, Jiren has pushed everyone away while relying on his own strength to get by. This means that when things are above what he can handle, he does not know when to reach out for help.

Believing he can only push through with his own strength, Jiren is eventually defeated by the teamwork between Universe 7. First Goku and Vegeta manage to make a dent in him, though Vegeta is unceremoniously defeated. When it seemed like Goku was going to lose to Jiren as well, it’s then that Freeza launches a Death Ball and Goku holds Jiren in place.

When Jiren deflects the Death Ball, Golden Freeza charges straight into both Jiren and Goku, and the three are eliminated from the Tournament of Power (with Android 17 still remaining in the stage as the sole winner for Universe 7). Jiren is surprised he lost, and Dyspo tells him that he needs to rely on the rest of the Pride Troopers more.

Blaming himself for his master’s death, Jiren has learned the hard way that his weakness is his inability to trust in others. It’s something Goku used to be bad at too, but has learned throughout his many adventures in the franchise. Now Jiren’s on his own long journey to better himself too.

