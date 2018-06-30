New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chapter Has Fans Fawning Over Kale

Dragon Ball fans have kept their eyes glued to the Dragon Ball Super manga because it tells new Dragon Ball stories, and more importantly, because of all the changes it’s making to the Tournament of Power seen in the anime.

The latest chapter saw the biggest changes to Universe 6’s Kale, who was a controversial inclusion in the original anime’s Universe Survival arc. But now fans are all in thanks to her portrayal in the manga.

Not only is the Kale in the manga more confident in her abilities, she’s even stronger in her base form in comparison to how strong she was in the anime. There are references to her strength at its base being stronger than Super Saiyan Caulifla (who Freeza notes is stronger than Goku’s original Super Saiyan transformation).

Along with this, fans prefer how the manga is handling her berserk Super Saiyan transformation as she finally lets loose to defend Caulifla, rather than transform in order to fight Goku on the same level. Like other characters, Kale has been given a much more preferential treatment than the anime and fans are loving it so far.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Kale in the Dragon Ball Super manga, and let us know what you think in the comments!

@MysticFatee

Twitter user @MysticFatee was won over so well, that they look at Kale as a much better character overall after a rough first impression:

I honestly hated Kale in the Dragon Ball Super anime… but she is a stark contrast in the manga so much so that they make her out to be a badass. It’s definitely not something i anticipated and is still foreign to me.#DragonBallSuper #DBS pic.twitter.com/HXlGhVGkWj — MysticFate (@MysticFatee) June 21, 2018

@KenXyro

Twitter user @KenXyro is another fan who much prefers Kale in the manga to the anime:

In case you missed it earlier, new Dragon Ball Super manga chapter is out.



I like how Kale was handled in this. Much better compared to the anime ? https://t.co/oiBLGutWtP — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) June 21, 2018

@Cipher_db

Twitter user @Cipher_db hones in on what the manga does different, as the power scaling in the manga feasibly sits Kale in a place where she can give Freeza and Goku trouble, as the two aren’t serious when fighting at first:

Thoroughly enjoyed Dragon Ball Super Chapter 37. I can jive with Kale being strong enough to give non-serious Freeza and Goku trouble if that’s the route it takes, and the buildup is well-handled. — Cipher (@Cipher_db) June 21, 2018

@Lazuliski

Twitter user @Lazuliski liked the interactions between Freeza and the Universe 6 Saiyans, but thinks Goku interrupted the fun before things really got tense for Kale and the others:

Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 37 impressive artwork & fight choreography. In contrast to the anime, the interactions between Frieza, Caulifla & Kale were welcome albeit Goku enters the fray too quickly to allow for the necessary build-up of tension. #Caulifla #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/BdeQjLAUWp — Lazuli (@Lazuliski) June 21, 2018

@Jay_Pecoraro

Twitter user @Jay_Pecoraro also prefers the manga’s version of Kale over the anime, and also appreciates how the characters got to interact in different ways. Freeza fighting the Universe 6 Saiyans seems to be a major highlight among fans:

#DragonBallSuper chapter 37 was great! More fun interactions between the cast that weren’t in the anime like this in the coming chapters please. Freeza vs the Universe 6 saiyans was fun Also I still much prefer the way Kale is being handled in the manga.https://t.co/iDe2FIAusN — Jay_Pecoraro (@Jay_Pecoraro) June 21, 2018

SinisterousJoker

Reddit user SinisterousJoker was surpised Kale in her base form was stronger than Super Saiyan Caulifla, much like most fans, but agrees with other fans that the Universe 6 Saiyans in general are coming across better in the manga than their time in the anime:

CrimsonF

Reddit user CrimsonF points out that Kale’s coming across better because she’s less coming across like Broly, and is only focusing on Goku the entire time. Even pointing out that Kale’s reason for transforming in the first place makes more sense for the character overall as she should be more concerned for Caulifla than trying to prove herself better than Goku:

StefyB

Reddit user StefyB puts it best by likening Kale’s new portrayal to when Future Trunks was holding back his Super Saiyan power in order to keep from hurting his dad’s feelings.

But they even go further and point out how Kale’s fighting style even comes across better in the manga as her new quiet, quick strike style could feasibly give Goku trouble if she catches him off guard:

RanbowFlick

But in the end, Reddit user RainbowFlick encapsulates so well why fans love this new Kale: she’s Gohan. In the anime, she’s nothing more than a reference to Broly, but the manga makes her more like Gohan as her timid nature keeps her power under wraps until she completely loses control in a fit of rage.

It’s certainly an interesting argument for why Kale is treated better in the manga so far, but things can certainly change over the coming chapters.

