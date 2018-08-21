‘Dragon Ball Super’ Gets Nostalgic With One Terrifying ‘Dragon Ball’ Nod

Krillin went through a wild bit of training on the last episode of the Dragon Ball Super dub and it order to overcome his past ghosts, both literally and figuratively, he had to overcome one of his first deaths in Dragon Ball.

With the re-appearance of Tambourine, the demon who killed Krillin the first time, fans had an intense revisit of one of the series’ most brutal moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the King Piccolo saga in the early days of the franchise (when Goku and Krillin were still kids), Tambourine was born as one of Piccolo’s offspring. He was assigned with killing any strong fighters that could pose a threat to King Piccolo’s rise to power.

This leads him to tracking down the fighters who made a name for themselves during the World Tournament, and eventually fighting a young Krillin. Krillin was outmatched pretty easily, and was killed when Tambourine kicked Krillin in the head with the blow killing him on impact.

As Krillin fought illusions in the Forest of Terror in Dragon Ball Super, he is confronted with this death from Tambourine and it freezes him in terror as he’s forced to relive that same kick that once killed. Not just that, but Krillin went through many of the times he died throughout this special training.

But fans can forget just how many big losses Krillin has suffered, and the latest episode of the dub reached all the way back to the King Piccolo saga in order to emphasize just how heavy of a burden Krillin has been carrying all this time. He’s never been as strong as Goku and the others, but he usually fights his best anyway. It’s why fans love him so much, really.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.