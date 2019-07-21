Dragon Ball Super Stages a Major Galactic Prison Break

Dragon Ball Super just dropped the milestone 50th issue of the manga, and it would be an understatement to say that the story of issue 50 sees Goku and Vegeta’s current troubles multiply, exponentially. Thanks to to some evil machinations from Dragon Ball Super‘s fearsome new villain, a great evil has been set loose in the universe!

Last we saw, the two Saiyan warriors were successful in teaming with the Galactic Patrol and the fused persona of Buu/Daikaioh to trap evil sorcerer Moro on New Namek, where the trio could tag-team Moro and finally bringing the conflict to an end. However, Moro had one big ace up his sleeve to play: his secret third wish to the Namekian Dragon God Porunga. Whereas a lot of fan theory pointed to Moro using that wish to somehow augment his own powers, it turns our the evil sorcerer had a much bigger plan in mind: settling his fellow prisoners free!

When Dragon Ball Super‘s “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc began, we knew that Moro had been sprung from 10,000,000 years of imprisonment by the Galactic Patrol with the help of former Freeza Force soldier, Cranberry. What we didn’t know is that Cranberry was just one of Moro’s allies; since the sorcerer was seen as the most powerful convict the Galactic Patrol had in stock, the other prisoners apparently chose to unify behind him for one big scheme: Cranberry would get Moro out of jail, and Moro would obtain the means to fully restore his weakened powers, and free the rest of his fellow convicts.

So, just when Goku, Vegeta, and Buu think they have Moro cornered, back at Galactic Patrol HQ the villain’s Dragon Ball wish is put into action, as all of the cells in the prison block suddenly lose power. We meet a powerful new villain named Sagan-Bo, who is apparently Moro’s primary henchman, responsible for staging the prison break when the cells fail. The Galactic Patrolmen stationed at the base are quickly overrun, and the prisoners escape on a ship.

You would think that having the most powerful and dangerous convicts the Galactic Patrol’s arrested being set loose was bad enough, but Dragon Ball Super chapter 50 makes the situation even more drastic. The prisoners don’t just flee captivity and run for the edges of the galaxy: according to their deal with Moro they show up on New Namek to serve as his gang! Not even that is drastic enough, though; when the Galactic Patrol convicts reach New Namek, Moro uses his magic to enhance all of their respective power to supercharged degree. Facing the most deadly jailbreak of all time, Goku and Co. are quickly overrun, leading to an epic break-up of the Goku and Vegeta team.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.