‘Dragon Ball Super’ Drops A Hilarious Android 18 Diss

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget how Android 18 first came off to anime fans. When the girl was introduced in Dragon Ball Z, she was none too friendly, but 18 has become a fan-favorite hero since then. So, fans haven’t felt the need to side-eye the character for awhile now, but that doesn’t mean everyone loves the girl.

No, Dragon Ball Super wants you to know Ribrianne has a grudge against the android.

If you scan through the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, you will see how much Ribrianne despises 18. When the pair meet, it’s thanks to the Universe 4 fighter taking a swing at the android, and the lovely fighter doesn’t ease up.

According to the English translation, Ribrianne gives a knock by calling 18 ugly and dissing her style. However, the more literal translation takes the insult up a notch.

Over on Twitter, Herms98 went in on the spat, and the fan-translator confirmed how petty Ribrianne’s insult went. After all, it turns out the girl called 18 a puke-face. Real mature, huh?

Ribrianne: “Get up, puke-face!”

18: “Huh?”

Ribrianne: “Hey, I’m talking to you! What’re you spacing out for?!”

Rozie: “Perhaps you’re unfamiliar with the term? See, ‘Puke-face’ is the opposite of ‘hottie’.”

18: “….Yeah, I figured.” pic.twitter.com/gWHedIi9AP — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 18, 2018

According to the translation, Ribrianne calls 18 “ブス” or “busu” phonetically speaking. The phrase is a slang one used specifically to reference ugly women, and Ribrianne isn’t afraid to characterize 18 as such. To her, the android’s slight is so bad she has to refer to 18 with such as specific insult.

Of course, the debacle only gets worse when Ribrianne realizes who 18 is married to. In the anime, the Universe 4 warrior finds Krillin rather repugnant while 18 is thought to be pretty enough. However, that is totally flipped in the manga; Ribrianne finds Krillin beautiful enough to make his marriage to 18 a travesty. So, when the girls begin battling once more, they’ve both have vendettas to carry out.

Are you surprised by this outburst? Is there any universe in which Ribrianne's insult is true?