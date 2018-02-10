‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Stresses How Strong Caulifla Is

Dragon Ball Super fans have been loving the series’ major addition to the lore with multiple universes because one of those universes has its own saiyans. During the Tournament of Power fans were introduced to some of them and they have been fan favorites ever since.

Universe 6’s Caulifla and Kale have quickly become favorites due to their strength, and the version of the characters in the manga are thankfully just as strong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On U6’s Planet Sadala, Sadala Army soldiers pass through Caulifla’s turf. Even the army can’t handle her, so they typically leave her alone, but these guys just want to take a quick shortcut… pic.twitter.com/QjtIBRztKB — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 17, 2018

When fans were first introduced to Caulifla in the anime, she was the leader of a rough and tough group of Saiyans with her sister Kale. Cabba goes to her and her strength was immediately hinted at given how her fighting proficiency got her to Super Saiyan on the first try. This was demonstrated further in the Tournament of Power where she managed to quickly reached Super Saiyan 2 when fighting Goku, and how insanely strong she and her sister were after they fused.

But in the manga, this strength is implied in a much quicker, more efficient fashion as Caulifla stopped a speeding car with very little effort in her base form. Seeing her do this without even breaking a sweat definitely belies the power she’d demonstrate later in the tournament.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 39 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, Crunchyroll’s VRV service, and available to purchase on Amazon Video. The 39 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, and the most recently ended “Universe 6” arc.

Funimation has previously announced the rest of the series will soon be available on the service as well. Releasing in 13 episode batches two weeks after the last episode airs on Cartoon Network, fans of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub without a cable connection will soon have a way to experience the series.