Dragon Ball Super Catches Piccolo Off-Guard with a “Sloppy” Mistake

Dragon Ball fans are used to a certain quality of battle with its top-tier heroes. A sloppy battle isn’t something Goku can do, and Vegeta is just the same. There are other fighters who put on a good show every time, and Piccolo is often ranked high on that list. But in a recent chapter, fans saw the Namekian make a big boo-boo which caught everyone by surprise… even Piccolo himself!

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met with Piccolo. The Namekian has been gathered to fight off an impending team headed to Earth as part of Moro’s gang. With Goku and Vegeta off planet, Piccolo is one of the few people able to protect Earth but he made a huge mistake against his foe even after being warned about the guy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to Jaco, Piccolo was told the Android OG73-1 had the ability to copy one’s powers for a half hour after touching them. The Namekian knew better than to leave his skin exposed, but Piccolo did just that. He didn’t even flinch when 73 held him by the neck which left Jaco furious.

“You just had to go and let him grab you ever after my warning about his ability,” the Galactic Patrolman said.

Of course, Piccolo could do nothing but apologize. Even he admitted the move was a rookie mistake. “Sorry, that was sloppy.”

With his powers copied, Jaco confirms Piccolo will be fighting an exact copy of himself. As the chapter goes on, the hero finds out how powerful he is as Piccolo struggles to fight off 73 at every turn. And by the time Gohan shows up to save his master, Piccolo has learned the true consequences of making sloppy mistakes on the battlefield.

Are you surprised by Piccolo’s misstep? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.