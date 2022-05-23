Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Living for Goku and Vegeta's New Combo

Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and some may wonder if the franchise can still surprise its fans. Even with its anime off the air, Dragon Ball still finds a way to catch its fans off guard, and we have Goku to thank. After all, the Saiyan likes to push back his limits on the regular, and his latest surprise team-up has the whole community buzzing right now.

The ordeal went down in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super if you keep up with the series. After recalling his history on Planet Vegeta, Goku is educated on the true meaning of Saiyan pride, and he heads back to battle with Vegeta in tow. It is there the two heroes teamed up against Gas, and they did so with a new combo.

Vegeta whipped out his Ultra Ego form while Ultra Instinct Goku made its appearance. This is the first time fans have seen the fighters' team up while in these forms, and it was definitely a sight to see. And as you can see below, fans admit they'll keep buzzing over the battle until Toei Animation brings it to the screen.

