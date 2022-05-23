Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Living for Goku and Vegeta's New Combo
Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and some may wonder if the franchise can still surprise its fans. Even with its anime off the air, Dragon Ball still finds a way to catch its fans off guard, and we have Goku to thank. After all, the Saiyan likes to push back his limits on the regular, and his latest surprise team-up has the whole community buzzing right now.
The ordeal went down in the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super if you keep up with the series. After recalling his history on Planet Vegeta, Goku is educated on the true meaning of Saiyan pride, and he heads back to battle with Vegeta in tow. It is there the two heroes teamed up against Gas, and they did so with a new combo.
Vegeta whipped out his Ultra Ego form while Ultra Instinct Goku made its appearance. This is the first time fans have seen the fighters' team up while in these forms, and it was definitely a sight to see. And as you can see below, fans admit they'll keep buzzing over the battle until Toei Animation brings it to the screen.
What do you make of this big Dragon Ball Super battle? Are you glad to see Goku and Vegeta getting along...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Ultra Ego & Ultra Instinct teaming up was the first time we’ve seen Kakarot & Vegeta actually working as a singular fighter! I loved seeing this 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/YZSszatgoA— Issun_Ōtsutsuki 🥷🏽 (@PrinceVegeta126) May 22, 2022
I hope I'm alive when this gets animated! Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct oof!! #DragonBallSuper #goku #vegeta #dbs84 pic.twitter.com/Cm4wgqwZtY— WARGOD BROLY (@wargodbroly) May 19, 2022
IMO, Seeing Ultra Ego Vegeta and Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku team up and work together to fight off Gas in the Dragon Ball Super Manga was truly amazing to witness, especially since this is their strongest forms/power – what better way to test it then against Gas "The Strongest" pic.twitter.com/WfiqsJZDzn— UnrealEntGaming (@TooRealUnreal) May 19, 2022
Ultra Ego Vegeta And Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku together look phenomenal!#DragonBall #dragonballsuper #vegeta #goku #DBSpoilers #DBS #dbz pic.twitter.com/yQaLAIZzvw— Victor Perez (@victorstark3000) May 17, 2022
#DBSpoilers (Chapter 84)
This panel of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku powering up while Gas watches GOES HARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Ues8TolYm— Alpha | #KNYLovers (@Alpha_ExeGhost) May 17, 2022
You know I just Had To!😁🙌— IAmKyleL (@IAmKyleL11) May 21, 2022
My Colored Rendition of Ultra Ego Vegeta and Ultra Instinct Goku💪✍️🤙
Hope Y'all Enjoy👊#dragonballsupermanga #dragonballsuperchapter84 #ultraegovegeta #ultrainstinctgoku #dragonballsuper #fanart #dragonballsuper84 #goku #vegeta #saiyans pic.twitter.com/esfVrFtOwJ
DIVINE GALICK-KAMEHAMEHA ⚪️🟣 pic.twitter.com/u5Ft4cv8wC— SLO (@SLOplays) May 19, 2022