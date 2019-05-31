Dragon Ball Super: Here’s What Moro’s Secret Third Wish Could Be

Dragon Ball Super‘s current manga arc has been thrilling fans of the series with its twists, turns, and high tension – as well as the introduction of some exciting new elements to the series. The new additions include as a fearsome sorcerer villain (Moro) and some new heroes of the Galactic Patrol (Merus), as well as a major return to Dragon Ball Z‘s New Namek.

The latest issue of the Dragon Ball Super manga saw a drastic turn in the battle for New Namek: The Galactic Patrol unleashed a powered-up Majin Buu against Moro, and the evil sorcerer quickly found himself on the ropes. Victory was almost won, until Moro’s accomplice Cranberry managed to get the last Namekian Dragon Ball, and summoned the Namekian Dragon God, Porunga. Cranberry used two of the Namekian Dragon Balls to heal himself and break the Supreme Kai’s seal on Moro’s magic; however, Moro murdered Cranberry and took the third wish for himself.

Here’s the rub, though: We never get to see what, exactly, Moro wishes for. His third wish is complicated enough that the villain has to check with Porunga to confirmed it can even be granted. And when it’s done, the effect is not immediately apparent – but Moro promises Goku and Vegeta that it soon will be all too apparent what he’s done.

So, what is Moro’s secret third Dragon Ball wish? We have a few good theories:

Permanent Magic

The first and most obvious guess is that Moro wished for his one vulnerability to be removed: having his magic power sealed away. Daikaioh was only able to stop Moro’s rampage 10,000,000 years ago by sealing the villain’s magic with godly ki. With his magic made untouchable, Moro would easily become not only one of the biggest threats to the galaxy but the entire multiverse, as well as all the divine beings that control it!

Immune to Godly Power

A close order to Moro wishing for his magic to be permanent would be the villain simply wishing that he was generally immune to all forms of godly ki. Whether that’s having his magic sealed away, or being stronger than Super Saiyan God forms Goku and Vegeta unleashed on him – Moro being a greater power than the gods is just as bad for the multiverse.

No More Godly Power

Option “C” for Moro curing his own biggest weakness would be having the villain simply remove the one thing that threatens him: the power of godly ki. It’s what Daikaioh used to defeat Moro in ancient times, and is the defining power that makes the gods of the Dragon Ball universe what they are. It’s also been the pathway for Goku and Vegeta’s biggest powerups in the Dragon Ball Super era, and stripping it away would be a major game-changer for the series, as the Saiyan Heroes would need to discover a new source of battle power.

Super Saiyan Power

Moro got quite a big shock in one of his first meetings with Goku and Vegeta, after his magical energy siphoning abilities stole quite a bit of energy from the Saiyan heroes before they noticed the theft. By absorbing Goku and Vegeta’s unique energies, Moro went through a sort of “Super Saiyan” transformation of his own, as his body hardened up, and even his beard went through a signature Super Saiyan change. Now that Moro has discovered Saiyans’ unlimited potential for power-up, it’s conceivable that he would for the ability to achieve such evolution himself. It’d be interesting to see what other forms the villain could take, no?

Godhood

It would be clever spin in the manga’s “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” if Moro didn’t so much wish for anything malevolent or destructive so much as something transformational or empowering for himself. If the gods are a threat to Moro, one sure way to eliminate that threat would be to put himself on equal standing with the dieties. If Moro gains the power of a Kai or (worse yet) a destroyer, then the level of threat he becomes increases exponentially – and the rules of universal order may even work in his favor, by marking him as above mortal laws of morality and punishment. As a god, “Planet-Eater Moro” would be officially sanctioned to play with the lifeforces of entire planets.

Kill the Gods

There’s been a converging theme in the Dragon Ball franchise since the Dragon Ball Super anime ended, and that theme has to do with the idea of the current divine order of the Dragon Ball multiverse being disrupted or destroyed. Moro has already hinted at such an endgame in the DBS manga; meanwhile the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime has a whole story arc dedicated to a team of villains obtaining a weapon to kill Grand Zeno and the other gods. It would only be fitting if the theme carries over to this manga story arc, with Moro wishing for some way to kill the gods themselves.

Next MacGuffin

Finally, it must be considered that maybe Moro’s third and final wish may not actually be something that causes immediate change, but rather sets up the next leg of the Dragon Ball Super manga. The final wish could’ve been something revelatory – a piece of knowledge that Moro needed to gain about a place or object that he desires. Similarly, if the wish was something to restrict the heroic characters and forces of the story (like limiting the powers of Goku, Vegeta, Buu or the gods), then it would mostly serve to set up the next power-up quest for the next story arc, rather than playing directly into the current one.

What’s your theory on what Moro’s secret third wish is? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.