Dragon Ball Super: Where Should The Manga Go After Super Hero?

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, readers were able to see the debut of Gohan Beast. As those who saw the recent shonen movie know, this means that the story is preparing to come to a close. At present, neither Akira Toriyama nor the artist Toyotaro has yet to reveal any details as to what is to come next for the series. This year's Jump Festa is quickly approaching, which might give anime fans a look into the Z-Fighters' future, but now is as good a time as any to speculate.

To start, there has been one major element that has been absent from this re-telling of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and that's Frieza. While not appearing in the feature-length film, Frieza did appear in the final chapter of the previous arc, the Granolah The Survivor Arc. Arriving to take down the Heeters that were aiming to usurp his throne, Frieza revealed that he discovered a Room of Space And Time and trained to the extent that he had become the new strongest being in the universe. Unveiling "Black Frieza", the shonen villain was able to "one-shot" Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms. Wherever the series goes next, we're crossing our fingers that Frieza will be a part of it.

(Photo: Toei & Shueisha)

A New Tournament?

It's hard to deny that there's just something special about a tournament arc in Dragon Ball's history. It has been quite some time since we witnessed the clashing of universes in the Tournament of Power, and things have changed astronomically. The Z-Fighters have seen changes in the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, and Frieza, while also adding the Legendary Super Saiyan to its ranks. Bringing the universes together to butt heads, or perhaps creating an entirely new tournament, might work well at upping the action following the Super Hero adaptation.

In a recent interview with Victory Jump, the editors of Dragon Ball Super confirmed that Chapter 100 will feature an "unbelievable" twist that will have long-lasting ramifications. While nothing has been confirmed as to what this twist will be, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showed how the series wasn't shy about making some big changes for its characters. In the past, the manga has slightly differed from the anime, so it might also be possible for Super Hero's manga ending to throw fans for a loop.

Where do you want to see the Z-Fighters go past the Super Hero Arc?