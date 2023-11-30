Dragon Ball Super Revisits Beerus in New Manga Extra

Beerus is one of the biggest new characters to be introduced in Dragon Ball Super, acting as the main antagonist to the film that ushered in a new era in Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. While the feline deity has calmed down quite a bit since his initial appearance, he remains a major part of the shonen franchise to this day. While not actively fighting in the battle against the Red Ribbon Army in the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Beerus had a role to play and thus earned a spot in the latest manga volume's extras.

The original fight between Son Goku and Beerus resulted in the Z-Fighter acquiring the transformation known as Super Saiyan God, unlocking new levels of power that the shonen protagonist has been able to explore in the anime franchise. While the God of Destruction had his hands full in fighting Goku's Super Saiyan God form, it was hinted at that Beerus was holding back when it came to the battle that nearly tore reality apart. As it stands, the sequel series has yet to show fans a rematch between the two, and it's anyone's guess if Goku's Ultra Instinct form would even be enough to take down the God of Destruction.

Beerus on The Sidelines

In Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Beerus watched on as Goku, Vegeta, and Broly trained on his homeworld. During the sparring matches, the film was able to finally net the prince of all Saiyans his first official victory against Goku, as Vegeta was able to use a technique that Jiren had used to keep his ki at a minimum for maximum efficiency. Hilariously, Beerus also developed a crush on Cheelai, which might just warrant a fight in the future featuring Universe 7's God of Destruction and Legendary Super Saiyan.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 22 Extras! Beerus and company are watching Goku vs Vegeta! pic.twitter.com/JGFZwhDH1a — Hype (@DbsHype) November 29, 2023

Dragon Ball Super's manga is preparing to bring the Super Hero adaptation to a close, leaving many anime fans to wonder where the printed story will go in the future. The Granolah The Survivor Arc, the storyline that preceded the latest arc, saw Frieza return with a terrifying new transformation, leaving many Z-Fighter fans wondering if a rematch between Goku and the alien despot is on the way.

What role do you think Beerus will have in the future of Dragon Ball Super?