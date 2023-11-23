Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 to Feature "Unbelievable" Twist

It is hard to believe, but Dragon Ball Super is about to hit a manga milestone. After going live in August 2015, the hit series is gearing up for its 100th chapter. The big issue will go live in the next issue of V-Jump, and thanks to a new interview, we know the chapter will have an "unbelievable" update.

The information comes straight from Victory Uchida, the mascot of all things V-Jump. Over in Japan, the host did a livestream with his team, and it was there Uchida mentioned Dragon Ball Super chapter 100. He told fans something "unbelievable" is going to go down in chapter 100, and it will lead to "crazy developments" moving forward.

So of course, the Dragon Ball fandom is geeking out. It isn't everyday the franchise hits a big milestone, and chapter 100 is a great place for the manga to switch things up.

At this point, fans have no idea what Dragon Ball Super is planning for its 100th chapter. We know the manga basically wrapped its Super Hero arc with chapter 99, so the manga is due for a new arc. No information has been given on the manga's next storyline, and the clock is ticking down on Shueisha to share something with readers. After all, the next issue of V-Jump is coming in late December, and chapter 100 will likely set up this next arc.

For now, readers are convinced Jump Festa will out the upcoming Dragon Ball Super arc, so we will have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, Dragon Ball will stay busy behind the scenes. The manga clearly has a big arc in the works, but the Dragon Ball anime is also busy at last. Not long ago, the Dragon Ball Daima anime was announced. The canon series is slated to drop in 2024, and it will follow Son Goku's crew after a rogue wish turns the gang into kids.

If you are not caught up with the Dragon Ball Super manga, don't fret! It is easy to find the series online these days. Dragon Ball Super chapters are available on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. The title drops new chapters each month, so you have some time before Dragon Ball Super chapter 100 goes live!

