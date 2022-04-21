Dragon Ball Super: Did Bardock's Wish End Up Coming True?

✖

Bardock has certainly earned his place as a major figure within the lord of Dragon Ball, with the father of Goku dying in an attempt to stop Frieza from destroying Planet Vegeta. With the latest arc of the manga focusing on a flashback that sees Goku's father fighting against the strongest member of the Heeters, Gas, it seems that Bardock had made a wish in the midst of the fight that has fans questioning whether or not the Saiyan's wish actually came true.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 83, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

During the fight between Bardock and Gas, the Namekian known as Monaito assembles all two of the Planet Cereal's Dragon Balls, asking the Saiyan if he would like the Eternal Dragon to grant him a wish during his fight against the Heeter member. Of course, with Bardock being the prideful Saiyan that he is, he refuses to be teleported away to save his own life or receive a boost to win the fight as he would see it as cheating. Relying only on his strength alone, Bardock jokingly asks Monaito to wish that his "sons end up thriving".

One Twitter User hilariously pointed out that while Bardock's son Goku might be thriving in the Shonen series of Dragon Ball, his eldest Raditz isn't exactly living his best life, having been killed by Goku and Piccolo in the first arc of Dragon Ball Z:

Bardock: “Then I wish my sons grow up well.”



Meanwhile his sons: pic.twitter.com/yKruM9ClQJ — Yash Betgeri (@BetgeriYash) April 18, 2022

Bardock was, surprisingly, able to pull off a victory against Gas, seemingly relying on a new power-up to do so, which might have implications for Goku during the present storyline, as the Saiyan listens to the audio from his father's scouter.

Raditz has never been resurrected following his death in the earliest arc of Dragon Ball Z, though he recently returned in the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, wherein the Tournament of Space And Time saw a very different version of Goku's brother spotlighted, now having the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan 3.

Do you think that Bardock's wish actually came true? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.