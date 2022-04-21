Dragon Ball Super Reveals What Bardock Really Wanted for His Sons

✖

Dragon Ball has never been overly preoccupied with Bardock, but as of late, Dragon Ball Super is changing that tune. Goku's father not only took up a chunk of the anime's first film, but he has returned in the manga thanks to Granolah's arc. In fact, its most recent chapter went the extra mile by breaking down one of Bardock's best fights, but fans were sidetracked when the manga revealed the man's greatest wish for Goku and Raditz.

The update came around earlier today courtesy of Shonen Jump. The series saw its latest issue go live, and it was there Dragon Ball Super chapter 83 put Bardock on center stage. The update shared how the Saiyan defeated Gas all those years ago, and when Monaito offered to grant the fighter a wish, Bardock took fans by surprise.

"Are you making a wish on a shooting star of something? But sure, I'd wish that my sons end up thriving," the man revealed.

The Saiyan's wish is surprising, and at its most basic, it shows how different Bardock and Gas are. The latter used the Dragon Balls to become the strongest warrior in the world, and Granolah did the same when offered the chance. However, these selfish wishes don't often go according to plan. Bardock avoided such a mishap by dedicating his wish to his sons, and the selfless decision shows off his paternal side.

After all, Bardock may position himself as an aloof warrior, but he has his soft spots. Dragon Ball Super has driven home that idea with this arc and its first movie. Even when faced with death, Bardock looked beyond himself and invested in the future by entrusting Goku and Raditz to thrive. And if that doesn't make the man a good day, what will?

What do you think about Bardock's wish here? How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super's latest arc?