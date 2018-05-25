‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases New Info About Vegeta’s Power Levels

Toei Animation may have officially ended the Dragon Ball Super series earlier this year, but the fan favorite Universe Survival arc continues in the official manga release of the series. It’s already made major changes to the Tournament of Power, and now another one may be on the horizon.

The rivalry between Goku, Vegeta, and the fighters of Universe 11 was a major subplot of the Tournament of Power and it’s the same in the manga. But what makes it different is that the manga is teasing new details about Vegeta’s strength.

In Chapter 36 of the manga, Vegeta has begun against Universe 11’s Toppo and Dyspo. After reacting to Hit’s surprising elimination, Toppo says Goku will be elimination just the same. He then pushes Vegeta’s further by saying that he must be Universe 7’s “second best” fighter.

Fans know this is a major trigger for Vegeta, and after this he wants to prove he’s the strongest in his universe by taking the fight to them. Transforming into Super Saiyan Blue, he manages to split up the duo and even land a strong hit on Toppo. Although Toppo is able to block, Vegeta pushes with enough force to eventually throw Toppo back on his feet.

Then, Vegeta gets Toppo to admit that he and Goku are on the same level before the rest of the chapter moves on to another valuable player, Android 17. Fans who watched the anime’s version of the Tournament of Power know just how closely Toppo and Vegeta mirrored one another right up until the end of the tournament.

Since the manga seems to be progressing through its Tournament of Power in a different way, it is yet to be seen whether or not Toppo will eventually become a God of Destruction like he did in the anime. This moment is a huge turning point in the tournament and in both Toppo and Vegeta’s development as characters, so it will be sorely missed if the manga does not allow the two to evolve in the same way.

