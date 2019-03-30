‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Intense Volume 9 Cover

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga may currently be in the midst of a brand new arc with one of the most threatening villains in the series thus far, but the volume collection is still wrapping up the final moments of the Tournament of Power. This, of course, means that the newest volume in Japan captures the manga’s version of Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku vs. Jiren. Naturally, that moment has to be captured for the cover.

The cover art for Volume 9 of the series has surfaced in Japan, and it depicts the intense final moments of the Tournament of Power as Universe 7 watches below. You can check it out below.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 9 Cover pic.twitter.com/tyk5cuwrQW — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 29, 2019

As spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, the newest cover sees a close up, fully colored look at Toyotaro’s art for Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku’s fight with Jiren. It’s a dynamic look for the both of them, and the perspective is widened when you see that Universe 7 is watching the fight below. Fans have noted that the perspective here is admittedly strange as heads seem off center, and not everyone seems to be looking in the same direction, but it still perfectly captures the hype of the moment.

The manga’s Tournament of Power came to an end in a much different fashion than in the anime series, and there are fans of both takes on it. Some prefer the surprising teamwork in the anime, but some prefer how the eliminations were shaken up in the manga. Even Mastered Ultra Instinct was handled in a different way. But with these changes, both the anime and manga have been required experiences. Especially now that the manga has gone in a brand new direction.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

