‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Its New Villain’s Surprising Age

Dragon Ball Super kicked off a brand-new arc just before the new year, and fans are already breaking down its latest villain. So far, the baddie Moro has shown off some rather impressive power, but the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super shared some special information about the villain.

You know, like the fact that Moro is way older than you might have guessed.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super shared a new chapter, and it was there fans learned more about Moro. The mysterious baddie has been hyped at events like Jump Festa, and it seems his power is living up to the praise. Not only does it look like Moro consumes planets for energy, but the humanoid is more than 10 million years old.

Chapter 43 confirms Moro is at least 10 million years old as the baddie pops up in a flashback dating back that far. The character is seen facing off against the Daikaioh and South Supreme Kai, but the pair are having some trouble. Moro is already at peak power by this point, giving him enough magic to throw comets and eat actual planets. It takes the Daikaioh using all of his god powers to seal away Moro, but the baddie cannot be killed even then.

With Moro so powerful even in this flashback, fans are willing to bet the baddie has been around for far longer than 10 million years. There is no telling how long the character had to train to get so strong, but even so, Moro is not the oldest villain to walk into the Dragon Ball franchise.

As far as fans know, that honor belongs to none other than Majin Buu. The alien is said to have been around since “time immemorial” and was summoned by Bibidi at least five million years before Dragon Ball‘s main timeline kicked off. So, again, fans are wondering where Beerus was while Moro was wreaking havoc, but the answer to that question is simple. After all, the God of Destruction does love his naps, and not even a planet-eating villain could wake him up.

