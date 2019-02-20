‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals a New Type of Spirit Bomb

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest manga chapter picks up with the thrilling battle between Vegeta and the series newest villain, Moro. That battle turned out to be well worth the wait, as it revealed the true extent of Moro’s power as a “Planet Eater,” as well as what kind of serious threat the villain poses to Goku, Vegeta, and the entire Universe 7 order!

We’ve known that “Planet-Eater Moro” has the ability to absorb the life forces of entire planets and their inhabitants – but it’s a much different story seeing it in action! Even in his current de-powered state, Moro’s magical abilities prove fearsome, and when it’s revealed how, exactly, he “eats” a planet, the visual of the technique proves it to be very much in line with a Spirit Bomb attack!

Moro’s battle with Vegeta proves to be a chess game, rather than checkers. Vegeta tricks Moro into thinking that the Sorcerer has the upper hand, and that his power tops out at Super Saiyan God. However, Moro still has a few tricks of his own, revealing that his method of consuming life force is to draw energy from every living on a planet (including the plants and animals), and then gathers that energy into a massive ball, which he levitates above the palm of his outstretched hand. If you take a look at the artwork by Toyotaro, its a mirror image of a Spirit Bomb attack.

Indeed, Moro’s Planet-Eater technique is pretty much the dark reflection of a Spirit Bomb. The original gathers energy donated by living beings and objects in a given area, and gathers it into a ball of glittering energy, powerful to take out a planet of aimed poorly. By contrast, the ‘Evil Spirit Bomb’ takes that same kind of energy and puts it to a much different purpose: serving as a big snack for Moro!

Yes, once the energy is gathered, Moro simply condenses it down to small size with a clench of his fist, and gobbles it up! The effect is that the Evil Spirit Bomb amps up Moro’s power big time – kind of like the villain’s own version of a Super Saiyan transformation. In his powered-up state, Moro is more than enough to thrash Vegeta badly – especially when it’s revealed that part of the energy he consumed was Goku and Vegeta’s own ki. That sneaky tactic leaves our Saiyan heroes unable to achieve Super Saiyan transformation, and facing a lot more peril than they originally thought.

