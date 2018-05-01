Toei Animation Reveals Akira Toriyama’s Work On ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie

Dragon Ball Super fans have been feeling a void since the series had ended, but the first movie’s December premiere is getting closer and closer.

To hype up its release even further, the staff behind the film revealed more details about the upcoming movie. Even getting down to how much original creator Akira Toriyama worked on the project.

As the first in a new series of interviews about the movie titled “Dragon Ball Movie: Front Line,” which will feature new info and staff interviews on the film’s official website (thanks to translations provided by Twitter user @Herms98), Dragon Room chief Akio Iyoku revealed how involved Toriyama was.

Things sped up once it was decided to make the story about Saiyans. Toriyama provided an initial story in May 2017, which he worried was too short. It was expanded, but then became too long. Toei is now working on pulling it all together. — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 29, 2018

Toriyama provided the film’s story, 20 sheets of character and machine designs and “at least” one new planet. Conversation with the creator was done mostly by email, with in-person meet-ups every two months or so. The staff proposed ideas for a movie last Spring, which Toryama initially rejected but got him to provide a new story in May 2017.

Toei Animation is now working with Toriyama’s story, which he worried was too short but further adjustments made it too long. He then personally selected animator Naohiro Shintani for the character designer as he wanted someone who could draw Goku in a particular way.

He made sure that whoever would design the characters would understand how to perfectly balance a body under martial arts uniform. Fans should take note of how involved Toriyama is, and that’s certainly exciting for the future of the franchise.

